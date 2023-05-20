Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

NYSE:STE opened at $205.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.