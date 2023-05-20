Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

ATR stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $112.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.50.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

