B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $303,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,268,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $303,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,268,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,710.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 102,948 shares of company stock worth $3,371,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.