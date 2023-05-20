Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 20,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 38,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.01) to GBX 545 ($6.83) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.70) to GBX 545 ($6.83) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 546 ($6.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 520 ($6.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
