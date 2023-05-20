Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $505,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,058,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

