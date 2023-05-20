Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,768,000 after buying an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

