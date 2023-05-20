Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.