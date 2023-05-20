Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

