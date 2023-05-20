Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Performance

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

