Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,951 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 960,514 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 665,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 619,098 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 20,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 536,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 534,104 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FEZ stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.