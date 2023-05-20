Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,676,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,826,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 582,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 326,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.