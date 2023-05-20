Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

