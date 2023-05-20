Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after acquiring an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $222.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.