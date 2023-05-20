Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,837 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.33 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

