AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $127,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,712.06.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,653.18 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,570.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.07. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

