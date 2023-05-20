Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 4.4%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.75. 175,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 580,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.