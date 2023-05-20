Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Austal Stock Up 29.2 %
AUTLF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
Austal Company Profile
