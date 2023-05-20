Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.66.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,116 shares of company stock worth $48,297,181. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,690,000 after acquiring an additional 369,851 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 79.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

