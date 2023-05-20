ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

