Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. 39,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

