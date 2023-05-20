Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.16

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.16 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.61). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.26), with a volume of 4,231,286 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AML shares. Barclays increased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($2.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 500 ($6.26).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -270.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.64.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 11,976 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($33,004.13). Company insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

