ASOS (LON:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 600 ($7.52) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 780 ($9.77).

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.83) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 896.82 ($11.23).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 446.10 ($5.59). 1,435,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,551. The stock has a market cap of £446.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,439.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 706.24. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 380.10 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,610 ($20.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

