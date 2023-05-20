ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $694.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $647.16 and a 200-day moving average of $620.04. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $699.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $273.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

