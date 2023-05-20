Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,778 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

