Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 903 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 343.3% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 143,346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,800,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.