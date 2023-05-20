Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 19,575 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Baozun worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $2,226,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in Baozun by 102.4% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 246,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Baozun by 100.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 216,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

