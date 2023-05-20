Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 116,172 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,172 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Harley-Davidson worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

