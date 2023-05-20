Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Noah were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Noah by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

NYSE NOAH opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.