Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $4.40 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

