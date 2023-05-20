Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.21% of MaxCyte worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MaxCyte by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $34,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,020 shares of company stock worth $346,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.