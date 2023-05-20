Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 112,567 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,567 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Clearwater Analytics worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,670 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 848,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,958,524 shares of company stock worth $216,902,860 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

