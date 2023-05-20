Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.72 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.16. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$6.66 and a 52-week high of C$13.21.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

