Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Down 7.2%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 2,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$34.48 million and a P/E ratio of -450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 26.60 and a quick ratio of 26.58.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

