Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.67

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 677618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $361,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,946,280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.