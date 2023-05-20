Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJULGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS KJUL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 10,702 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July (BATS:KJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.