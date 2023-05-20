Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS KJUL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 10,702 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

