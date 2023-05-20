Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $585,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,027 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,409. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

