Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,720,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

