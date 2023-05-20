Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,822 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,919,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 97,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BVN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 632,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

