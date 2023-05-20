Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 894,703 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

