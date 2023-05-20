Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 765,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 614,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 7,521,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

