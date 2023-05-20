Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $295,000 in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,766.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 164,595 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the third quarter worth $8,437,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $25.77.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

