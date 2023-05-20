Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 71,180 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Oceaneering International comprises about 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 389,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

