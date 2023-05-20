Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,373 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.01. 437,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,309. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

