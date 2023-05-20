Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.51

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.51 and traded as low as C$36.25. Aritzia shares last traded at C$37.78, with a volume of 292,571 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.02.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

