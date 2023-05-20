Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,057 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

