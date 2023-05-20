Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after buying an additional 157,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 149,547 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

NYSE LEN opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $116.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

