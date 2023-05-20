Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $348,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,653,000 after buying an additional 1,846,204 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $27,724,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.09 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

