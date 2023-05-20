Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $320,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.76. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

