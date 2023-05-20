Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $243,000 in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,898 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fortis by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Fortis by 861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 535,629 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortis Profile

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

