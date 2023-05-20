Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,800 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

